SAFF U-19 Women’s: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka 12-0 to face India in the final

Hosts Bangladesh warmed up for the final of the five-nation SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2021 maintaining their unbeaten record and crushing Sri Lanka by a massive 12-0 goals in the last league match at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur here on Sunday.

Bangladesh will play their giant neighbor India in the final on Wednesday (December 22) at 6 pm at the same venue.

After the day's match, Bangladesh women's finished top in the five-nation regional meet securing 10 points from all the four matches with three wins and draw while India finished 2nd collecting nine points from all the four matches with three wins and one defeat against Bangladesh.

In day's 2nd and last league match, Shahida Akhter Ripa and Affida Khandakar made hattricks scoring three goals each, Ritu Porna Chakma netted goals each while Shopna, Anuching Mogna, Ankhi Khatun and Unnoti Khatun scored one each for Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day's first match, India advanced to the final beating Nepal by 1-0 goal in their 4th and last league match Sunday afternoon.

Priyanka Devi scored the match-winner for India in the 67th minute by a left footed placing shot (1-0).

With the day's feat, India not only assured their final berth but also took revenge of their 1-3 goals against Nepal in the semifinal of the Women's U-18 Championship in 2018.

On their way to the final, apart from today's fixture, India outplayed Sri Lanka 5-0, beat Bhutan 3-0 and lost to hosts Bangladesh by a solitary goal.