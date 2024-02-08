Controversy over coin toss as winner of Bangladesh-India SAFF U-19 final still undecided

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 10:44 pm

Controversy over coin toss as winner of Bangladesh-India SAFF U-19 final still undecided

The game was tied 1-1 in the allocated 90 minutes and none of the players from both sides missed the target in the penalty shootout and it was 11-11 after 22 spot kicks.

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 10:44 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The winner in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship between Bangladesh and India is still undecided as the latter are yet to turn up at the ground after the match commissioner ruled against the result announced after an unprecedented coin toss.

The game was tied 1-1 in the allocated 90 minutes and none of the players from both sides missed the target in the penalty shootout and it was 11-11 after 22 spot kicks. 

After that, the referee called the captains and said the result of the match would be decided by a simple coin toss. The coin toss went in favour of the Indian captain and they were announced champions. 

The Bangladesh players as well as the fans present at the stadium were visibly angry with the outcome. 

Later it was learnt that there was no mention of a coin toss in the tournament by-laws and the match commissioner De Silva Jayasuriya Dilan rectified his mistake and decided that a penalty shootout would take place again.

India led Bangladesh 1-0 at halftime but Bangladesh were not going down without a fight. The Indian defence held firm but the hosts pressed hard for an equaliser.

India got a golden opportunity to extend the lead in the 52nd minute but the Bangladesh goalkeeper Shorna Rani Mondol made a crucial save. 

Bangladesh got a couple of set-piece chances but the Indian defence managed to clear them away.

Sagorika came to Bangladesh's rescue again as she found the much-awaited equaliser in the 93rd minute to take the game to penalty shootouts. It was her fourth goal in the tournament. 

 

