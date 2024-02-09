A historic SAFF tournament final that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons

Sports

Shahnoor Rabbani
09 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:59 pm

Related News

A historic SAFF tournament final that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons

So to try and fix one mistake by the officials, two more 'mistakes' had to be made to bring the tournament to an infamous conclusion. 

Shahnoor Rabbani
09 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:59 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Everyone in the Bangladeshi sports fraternity is talking about the final of the U-19 SAFF Women's Championship between Bangladesh and India.

While the match ended 1-1 in normal time and then 11-11 on penalties, and then the drama and confusion happened over the coin toss with India winning there, I was there in the production room doing commentary, trying to make sense of what was happening. 

There was no way to find out what exactly happened as there was no one from the production end who could let me know.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tensions were at an all-time high as the Bangladesh team management protested the decision to have the coin toss.

I spoke with the team's manager Amirul Islam after the incident and he said "The referees have to speak with both team's managers before making decisions like that (coin toss). The bylaws of this tournament have no coin tosses."

The initial information coming through from people involved in organising the event was that the match commissioner D. Silva Jayasooriya Dilan made the decision to have the toss later confirmed by the SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal.

Initially, the referees were ready to continue with the penalty shootout once the score was 11-11 and Bangladesh's captain Afeida Khandaker was getting ready to take her 2nd spot kick of the shootout. 

During the coin toss, Afeida also seemed upset about something, perhaps not understanding the coin toss rules but later she told the media that she thought "the coin toss was to choose who would take penalties first as all 11 players had already taken penalties."

There were a few fans who threw bottles inside the stadium; one fan even threw a bottle which had urine in it but no stones were thrown as some Indian media outlets reported.

The Indian players then started to agitate the crowd by running towards them to celebrate and mock them. 

Things could have gotten very nasty at that point and had the crowd decided to enter the stadium at that point, there wouldn't have been enough police and security to protect the players.

Later on, more reinforcements were called as time passed and the Indian team then decided to exit the playing field and enter their dressing room. 

According to the rules here, the match should have counted as a forfeit if a team failed to return to the ground after 30 minutes had passed so Bangladesh could have been awarded the game, and they argued their case here.

At the same time, the Indian team argued that the match officials had already announced them as the winners. 

More than an hour had passed at that time and it was over 10 pm local time that's when information started to come from Bangladesh Football Federation officials that the president of India's football federation and Bangladesh's football federation were in discussion with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh as they wanted the match to be replayed.

But as the Indian High Commission denied it, they decided on having joint winners, which is also not in the rule book.

So to try and fix one mistake by the officials, two more 'mistakes' had to be made to bring the tournament to an infamous conclusion. 

What I could see when the players were informed that there would be joint winners, was them celebrating and taking celebratory pictures. 

They waited a bit longer for the Indian team to come out but only their manager, captain and vice-captain came out to receive the trophy.

A lot of the fans had left but most of them remained to wait for a decision to be made and they left the ground happy in the end. 

What could have been a game discussing another late goal by Bangladesh's best player of the tournament, Shagorika - who scored four goals in as many games and two against India including the late winner in the group stage - and an epic penalty shootout, turned into a sour occasion due to officials messing up. 

Top News / Football

SAFF U-19 Women's Football / Bangladesh U-19 Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

8h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

14h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Now | Videos
How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

2h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

1d | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

5h | Videos