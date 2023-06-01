Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.5 million).

The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game barring a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq last month, when he was taken off in the 84th minute, and Wednesday's final match.

Al-Nassr failed to win any titles this season and finished the league in second place, five points behind the champions Al-Ittihad.