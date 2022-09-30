Ronaldo reached out to Jordan Peterson for therapy session to treat 'depression': Report

According to a report filed by Marca, it has been learned that Ronaldo reached out to Peterson for a therapy session to treat his ‘depression’. Ambitious Ronaldo failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window this season.

Not long ago, Portuguese goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo was castigated for his rendezvous with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson. One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Manchester United star Ronaldo recently posted a picture of the media figure on his Instagram handle. "Nice to see you my friend #seeyousoon," the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar had captioned his post which became a major talking point on the internet.

Peterson was slammed left, right and centre for dead-naming transgender actor Elliot Page earlier this year. Nicknamed CR7, Ronaldo met Peterson ahead of Manchester United's away match against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. Five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo is playing in UEFA's second-tier competition for the first time since his lesser-known stint at Sporting.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Peterson opened up about his controversial meeting with Ronaldo. "He invited me to come and see him. He'd had some trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he'd watched those. Then he read one of my books and found it helpful, he wanted to talk," Peterson said.

"I went out to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his equipment for staying in tip-top condition, and we talked about his companies. Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he's facing," he added.

According to a report filed by Marca, it has been learned that Ronaldo reached out to Peterson for a therapy session to treat his 'depression'. Ambitious Ronaldo failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window this season.

The all-time leading goal scorer in the history of UEFA Champions League has become a bench warmer under manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only scored a single goal in eight appearances for the Red Devils this season. Ronaldo-led Portugal failed to seal a place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals after the 2016 European champions suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spain on Wednesday.

