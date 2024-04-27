Rohit Paudel ton leads Nepal to famous win against West Indies A

Rohit Paudel ton leads Nepal to famous win against West Indies A

Paudel was named the Player of the Match for his scintillating 112 off 54 and also the wicket of the West Indies A opener Alick Athanaze.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Captain Rohit Paudel blasted an epic century to power Nepal to a famous win over a strong West Indies A team in front of a vibrant home crowd in Kirtipur in the first T20 game of the five-match series.

Paudel was named the Player of the Match for his scintillating 112 off 54 and also the wicket of the West Indies A opener Alick Athanaze.

The West Indies A team, full of T20 specialists like Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Keemo Paul, Obed Mccoy, Matthew Forde and Oshane Thomas, notched up 204-5 in their 20 overs riding on captain Roston Chase's 74 off 46. Athanaze scored  47 off 25 and Keacy Carty made 38 off 26.

Apart from Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee (24 off 18) was the only batter to cross 20 but those little contributions were invaluable. 

Pratish GC's boundary off Forde in the penultimate over and Gulshan Jha's two fours in the final over off Thomas were extremely vital.

This has been the West Indies A team's first-ever tour of Nepal. 

