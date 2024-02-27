Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashes fastest T20I hundred

Miles away from the discussions around India's Test series win against England in Ranchi and the future of Bazball in the format, a Namibia batter managed to grab the attention of world cricket with a sensational knock in a T20I match against Nepal, where he zoomed past Rohit Sharma's majestic record to score the fastest ever hundred in men's cricket.

Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton notched up a century in just 33 deliveries during the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts, making him the quickest man to reach the milestone in the shortest format of cricket.

Loftie-Eaton walked in when Namibia were reeling at 62 for three in 11 overs against Nepal before unleashing carnage at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The batter smashed 11 fours and eight sixes to score 101 runs in 36 deliveries, reaching the triple-figure mark on the 33rd ball with a boundary.

The previous record for the fastest-ever ton in men's T20I cricket belonged to Nepal's Kushal Malla, who scored in 34 balls against Mongolia last year. Among full-member nations, South Africa's David Miller (in 35 balls against Bangladesh in 2017) and India captain Rohit (in 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017) hold the record.

Loftie-Eaton's monumental efforts saw Namibia recover from 62 for three to finish with 206 for four. In reply, Nepal's batters Rohit Paudel (42 from 24), Malla (32 from 21), Dipendra Singh Airee (48 from 32), and Sompal Kami (26 from 11) put in valiant efforts, but the home team fell short by 20 runs.

Loftie-Eaton later starred with the ball, picking two wickets as Nepal were bundled out for 186 runs with seven balls to spare. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Namibia will next play against Netherlands on Thursday at the same venue while Nepal will host the Dutch on Wednesday.