Rohit, Kohli return for India squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:32 pm

Related News

Rohit, Kohli return for India squad for Afghanistan T20Is

There was a lot of speculation about whether Rohit and Kohli would make a return, given the emergence of multiple youngsters in their spots. However, with both --Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya – remaining absent due to injuries, the BCCI seemingly recalled Rohit and Kohli as senior batters in the squad.

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BCCI on Sunday announced India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had remained away from T20Is since the 2022 World Cup, make a blockbuster return. Additionally, Rohit will also lead the side. The duo had been a regular feature in the teams in ODIs and Tests but returned to the shortest format months before this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled in June in the West Indies and the USA.

There was a lot of speculation about whether Rohit and Kohli would make a return, given the emergence of multiple youngsters in their spots. However, with both --Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya – remaining absent due to injuries, the BCCI seemingly recalled Rohit and Kohli as senior batters in the squad.

Additionally, both openers -- Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- retain their spots, but Ishan Kishan has been excluded from the squad. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, makes a return in his place; the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a brilliant century in the third ODI of the series against South Africa last month, showcasing his white-ball credentials. Fellow wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has also retained his spot in the squad.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi will lead the Indian spin attack as Ravindra Jadeja was rested. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar remain the three frontline pacers, with Prasidh Krishna being sidelined following poor performances in the shortest format.

The Afghanistan series will begin from January 11 onwards, with the first T20I scheduled to be staged in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, followed by the second on January 14 in Indore and the final tie on the 17th in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It will be India's last T20I series before the World Cup in June. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were not available due to injuries. After a gruelling two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended 1-1, the selectors gave a breather to premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Here's India's entire squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Cricket

Rohit Sharma / Virat Kohli / India Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

3h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

10h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

1h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

27m | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

3h | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

4h | Videos