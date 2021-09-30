Record-breaking Ronaldo snatches dramatic late win for Man Utd

Record-breaking Ronaldo snatches dramatic late win for Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 178th Uefa Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Villarreal should have been out of sight in the first half, but came up against an inspired David de Gea and were also guilty of some poor finishing without their usual target-man in Gerard Moreno.

After squandering a series of chances in the first half, Villarreal took a deserved lead in the 53rd minute when a counter-attack was finished off by Paco Alcacer who turned in Arnaut Danjuma's low cross.

Yet United struck back seven minutes later with a cleverly worked free kick as Bruno Fernandes chipped the ball deep to Alex Telles on the left and the Brazilian fired home a perfect volley.

United, who lost their opening group game away to Young Boys in Bern, had been far from impressive, but a cross from Fred in the final moments found its way to Ronaldo at the back post and he fired home the winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 178th Uefa Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history.

