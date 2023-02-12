Real Madrid become Club World Cup champions for a record fifth time

Sports

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 03:25 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 03:37 am

Related News

Real Madrid become Club World Cup champions for a record fifth time

European champions Real opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Vinicius and Valverde extended their lead five minutes later but Al Hilal hit back with a goal from Moussa Marega on the counter-attack.

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 03:25 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 03:37 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a record-extending fifth time after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday, with doubles from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr and a goal by Karim Benzema.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde both netted twice, with Karim Benzema also getting in on the fun in what was a thoroughly entertaining affair from start to finish.

Benzema could have easily tapped Real into an early lead when Dani Carvajal's cross found him unmarked just a few yards out from goal, but the Frenchman, who had strayed offside anyway, somehow kicked the ball into his standing foot and wasted the opportunity.

Vinicius made no such mistake soon after. Benzema's through-ball sent the winger through on goal and he fired his effort into the back of the net.

The second came from Valverde, who fired home a volley which took a few bobbles en route to nestling in the back of the net.

It wasn't all one-way traffic, however, and Moussa Marega pulled one back on the counter for Al Hilal midway through the half with the Saudi side's first shot on target.

The match became far more even after the goal and Marega got another shot off soon after, although Antonio Rudiger had forced him wide enough to neutralise any real threat.

Benzema missed another chance from close range before the half was out, with Real noticeably sloppy both in possession and in the final third, but he did find the back of the net eight minutes after the break.

The Frenchman ran on to a perfect cross from Vinicius and could hardly miss from a few yards out, rifling into the top corner to restore Real's two-goal advantage.

Before the celebrations had stopped, Real had a fourth. It was a second for Valverde, who collected Carvajal's pass and dinked it over Abdullah Al Muaiouf to extinguish any slim hopes of an unlikely upset.

The Saudi side refused to give up and did grab another goal back as Luciano Vietto raced through to chip Lunin and add a bit more drama to the game... before Vinicius curled in a fifth with 20 minutes to go.

Vietto struck again with another excellent finish with ten minutes to go, before Marega missed an open goal with a volley that he skewed wide of the post.

That would be the last real chance Al Hilal could manage as Real held on to earn themselves yet another trophy for the cabinet.

Football

real madrid / FIFA Club World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

13h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

19h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

19h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

11h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

15h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

15h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

16h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday