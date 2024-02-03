Rangpur go top of BPL table with massive win over Sylhet

A massive 77-run win for Rangpur Riders over Sylhet Strikers propelled the former to the top of the points table of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Rangpur skipper Nurul Hasan was named the player of the match with his excellent 46 off 30.

Babar Azam top-scored with 47 off 37 balls while Azmatullah Omarzai played a good hand of 22 off 14.

In reply, Sylhet were bowled out for 85 in 16.5 overs. Only Ryan Burl made a decent contribution with 43 off 32.

The spin trio of Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan shared eight wickets among them.