Rabada credits IPL for 'advantage' South Africa will have in World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 04:43 pm

Related News

Rabada credits IPL for 'advantage' South Africa will have in World Cup

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada feels that the Proteas have a bit of an advantage because of the fact that many of their players are integral parts of a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. “Heading into the World Cup in India, I do think that we have an advantage because we have played in the IPL for so many years. We have played at most of the grounds, if not all, so we understand those conditions,” Rabada told South Africa's Independent Online news website.

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 04:43 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

South Africa may have been recognised as arguably the best cricket team in the world on a number of occasions since their readmission in 1991, but famously have managed to win just one ICC trophy since then, which was the 1998 Champions Trophy. They will now have a chance to end that run and win their first World Cup title when they play the tournament in India later this year.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada feels that the Proteas have a bit of an advantage because of the fact that many of their players are integral parts of a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. "Heading into the World Cup in India, I do think that we have an advantage because we have played in the IPL for so many years. We have played at most of the grounds, if not all, so we understand those conditions," Rabada told South Africa's Independent Online news website.

While Rabada himself played for the Punjab Kings in the 2023 season, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Quinton de Kock are among South African players who are regulars for their IPL franchises, although de Kock found himself mostly on the bench this season with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Rabada spoke about the challenges of playing in India as a fast bowler. "Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler on some of those wickets," said Rabada, who has played 89 ODIs and taken 137 wickets in the format.

"I guess the challenge now, at the age that I am, is to know (and understand) the basic information that a newbie wouldn't know. You are always learning and always looking to be as effective as you can be on different wickets. It is all about reading (the pitch) better and that is in combination with the goals that you set. Those two go in tandem – reading the conditions and executing your skills. It sounds very nonchalant and easy to say, but it is a very rigorous process and a tough one. That is the process that I am currently involved in. That is where I am," he said.

Cricket

Kagiso Rabada / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

38m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline