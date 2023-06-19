Rabada credits IPL for 'advantage' South Africa will have in World Cup

South Africa may have been recognised as arguably the best cricket team in the world on a number of occasions since their readmission in 1991, but famously have managed to win just one ICC trophy since then, which was the 1998 Champions Trophy. They will now have a chance to end that run and win their first World Cup title when they play the tournament in India later this year.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada feels that the Proteas have a bit of an advantage because of the fact that many of their players are integral parts of a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. "Heading into the World Cup in India, I do think that we have an advantage because we have played in the IPL for so many years. We have played at most of the grounds, if not all, so we understand those conditions," Rabada told South Africa's Independent Online news website.

While Rabada himself played for the Punjab Kings in the 2023 season, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Quinton de Kock are among South African players who are regulars for their IPL franchises, although de Kock found himself mostly on the bench this season with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Rabada spoke about the challenges of playing in India as a fast bowler. "Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler on some of those wickets," said Rabada, who has played 89 ODIs and taken 137 wickets in the format.

"I guess the challenge now, at the age that I am, is to know (and understand) the basic information that a newbie wouldn't know. You are always learning and always looking to be as effective as you can be on different wickets. It is all about reading (the pitch) better and that is in combination with the goals that you set. Those two go in tandem – reading the conditions and executing your skills. It sounds very nonchalant and easy to say, but it is a very rigorous process and a tough one. That is the process that I am currently involved in. That is where I am," he said.