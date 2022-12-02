'People want to watch more football,' Collina says as stoppage time jumps at World Cup

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 12:35 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 12:36 am

Related News

'People want to watch more football,' Collina says as stoppage time jumps at World Cup

The former referee added that the new recommendations have resulted in a considerable increase in playing time, which is close to one hour in matches held so far at the tournament.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 12:35 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 12:36 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, said the reason for the rise in added time at the World Cup is that referees have been asked to calculate it more accurately.

The former referee added that the new recommendations have resulted in a considerable increase in playing time, which is close to one hour in matches held so far at the tournament.

"People want to watch football, more football. And we have been asked to do something about it for years," Italian Collina said in an interview on FIFA's website.

"The matter of matches lasting for even less than 50 minutes of active time is something that comes from quite a long time ago.

"So already in Russia (2018 World Cup), we asked referees to calculate the stoppage time more accurately to be given at the end of each half.

"And this recommendation was reiterated here, before Qatar 2022. A repeating order to offer more active time played during a match."

France-Australia has seen the highest amount of playing time (67 minutes and 30 seconds).

The average amount of stoppage time in matches has risen to 10 minutes.

Collina said referees had been told that some specific incidents should be considered in an accurate way, particularly the timespan for injuries.

He said the instructions are that many injuries need more than one minute for treatment and should be reflected in the stoppage time.

Substitutions, VAR checks and goal celebrations are other factors that result in a loss of playing time and this is now being compensated for.

"The feedback has been positive, especially from the crowd in the stadium," the 62-year-old Collina said.

"There haven't been any negative reactions from the people I've met. I think it's important to offer the spectators in attendance and those watching on television a good show and some good entertainment."

Collina said the changes had resulted in an average of almost one hour of playing time.

"If we look back at Russia, the average amount of stoppage time was six and a half minutes," Collina said.

"There was a maximum of six substitutions there compared to the 10 we have now and if we adapt that accordingly with the four extra substitutions, we can assume one extra minute.

"So we've gone from the equivalent of seven and a half minutes in Russia to 10 minutes in Qatar, which is not a dramatic change but it offers us the possibility to have an average of almost 59 minutes of actual playing time.

"We're quite happy with this result."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

14h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

14h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

16h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

3h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

3h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

5h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending