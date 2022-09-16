PCB breaks silence on Shahid Afridi's 'Shaheen is paying for his own rehabilitation' claim

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday made a shocking revelation on Shaheen Afridi's rehabilitation ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. The star pacer is all set to make a return to the squad for the big event next month after having incurred a knee injury that had ruled him out of Asia Cup as well. A day after the big revelation which has created quite a stir in Pakistan cricket, the board has finally broken their silence over it.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Shahid had revealed that Shaheen had spent his own money go reach London for his rehabilitation and accommodation while he had arranged for the doctor, alleging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did nothing on their part for the fast bowler's knee treatment that had ruled him out of the Asia Cup and the T20I series against England.

"When I talk about Shaheen.. that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own. Everything, from coordination to doctors to his hotel room and food expenses, he is paying out of his own pocket. As far as I know, Zakir Khan (Director of Cricket for international tours at the PCB) talked to him for 1-2 times, but that was it," said Shahid.

On Friday, PCB released a statement to give an injury update on two of their T20 World Cup players - Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen. The statement revealed that the left-arm pacer is "making excellent progress in his rehabilitation" before adding that PCB has always made arrangements for the "medical care and rehabilitation of all its players."

"The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022," read the statement. "It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment."

 

