Pant plays warm-up game ahead of IPL 2024

Hindustan Times
20 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 06:15 pm

It was Pant's first appearance in a game in a long time, where he showed positive signs, thus increasing the possibility of seeing him in Delhi Capitals colours.

File Photo: Hindustan Times
File Photo: Hindustan Times

Rishabh Pant has shown another great positive sign ahead of his much-anticipated return in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the India wicketkeeper-batter participated in a warm-up game in Alur, near Bengaluru, according to a report. It was Pant's first appearance in a match after a long time, where he showed positive signs, thus increasing the possibility of seeing him in Delhi Capitals colours in about a month's time.

According to Cricbuzz, Pant was actively involved in a full match. Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Delhi Capitals told the website that Pant is all set to lead the franchise in the upcoming season. David Warner had led the Delhi side in the previous season in Pant's stead. However, he will participate solely as a batter, with another player set to perform the role of a wicketkeeper.

The report further mentioned that Pant's mobility remains the same as before that accident. He is currently remains in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

If Pant does return to cricketing action after 15 months, having suffered a tragic car accident in December 2022, discussions will automatically begin on the possibility of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. An excited Sunil Gavaskar already commented earlier that India should consider Pant in the squad even if he is fit to play on one leg.

Pant will, however, be up fighting for the most competitive spot in the Indian squad with as many as five other players - KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma - standing in fray for the wicketkeeping role.

Earlier this month, India head coach Rahul Dravid, in reply to a question about Ishan's possible return to the squad, admitted that the selectors have many wicketkeeping options to pick from.

"We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. The selectors will consider all this and take a call," he said.

