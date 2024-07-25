Sri Lanka lose Thushara and Chameera ahead of India series

Hours after it was confirmed that pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera would not be available for the entire white-ball series, Nuwan Thushara was ruled out of the three-match T20I series with a fractured left thumb.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the right-arm pacer suffered the injury during a practice session on Wednesday night.

"Nuwan Thushara will not take part in the T20I series, as the player suffered an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practices last night. A medical report obtained shows a fracture on the player's left thumb," SLC said.

Dilshan Madushanka comes into the squad as a replacement for Nuwan Thushara.

Thushara's injury is a major blow to Sri Lanka, as the fast bowler was one of their best performers in T20Is this year.

Sri Lanka will also be without Chameera, who was ruled out due to bronchitis and respiratory infection. Pacer Asitha Fernando was drafted into the side for the T20I series.

Sri Lanka announced their T20I squad for their upcoming series against the Men in Blue.

India's tour of Sri Lanka will start on July 27. The tour will kick- off with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, which will start on August 2.

The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series, while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

The three ODIs will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

Both teams will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named as the interim head coach for Lankan Lions, this will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding the T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

India's last tour of Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series came back in July 2021, with Dravid coaching the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. India won the ODI series 2-1, while Sri Lanka secured the T20I series by the same margin.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.