Pandya power seals superb win for India in thriller

Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance helped India seal a superb win in a low-scoring thriller in the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan. He returned a crucial three-for and later a timely 33 not out of 17 which ensured India chased down 148 with two balls to spare. With the five-wicket win, India started off their campaign on a high. 

Chasing 148, India got off to a steady start thanks to Virat Kohli's run-a-ball 35. They were in control for the most part but things got interesting at the death overs but Pandya's three boundaries off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over sealed the deal pretty much. Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) played a good hand too. 

The 52-run partnership off 4.5 overs between Jadeja and Pandya proved to be the turning point. Mohammad Nawaz picked up three and Naseem Shah two but India proved to be the better team in the end.

The winning runs, most fittingly, came off Hardik Pandya's bat.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (42 off 41) was the top-scorer for Pakistan but his strike-rate was on the lower side, hurting the side's chances. Skipper Babar (10) and Fakhar Zaman (10) couldn't live up to the expectations and both of them fell victim to short balls. In fact, India got as many as five wickets off short balls. 

Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) tried through the middle overs to up the ante but was undone by a superb catch behind the stumps by Dinesh Karthik. 

Bhuvneshwar, who dismissed Babar Azam, finished with excellent figures of four for 24. 

Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani smashed a few lusty blows towards the end to stretch the total to 147. Pakistan scored 33 off their final three. 

Cricket

Asia Cup Cricket 2022

