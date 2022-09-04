Pakistan elect to field first against India in fiery Top 4 clash

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 07:38 pm

Pakistan elect to field first against India in fiery Top 4 clash

Both teams have made changes to their playing XI.

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 07:38 pm
Pakistan elect to field first against India in fiery Top 4 clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first in the fiery Top 4 clash against India in Dubai.

Both teams have made changes to their playing XI.

Pakistan bring in Mohammad Hasnain in place of Shahnawaz Dahani. 

"We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively - one change for us with Hasnain coming in," Babar said at the toss.

For India, Hardik Pandya comes back in the playing XI along with Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi.  Karthik misses out, apart from Jadeja and Avesh. Pant will keep wickets.

"We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi," India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

