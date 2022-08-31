Surya, Kohli shine as India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs and qualify for Super Four

Suryakumar Yadav's astonishing assault, backed by a fine half century from Virat Kohli, helped India set Hong Kong a 193-run target in their second match in the ongoing Asia Cup. In reply, Hong Kong fell 40 runs short.

Suryakumar and Virat Kohli scored a whopping 98 runs off just 42 balls. Suryakumar was unbeaten on a whopping 68 off just 26 deliveries, having hit six fours and as many sixes. He had a strike rate of 261.53. Kohli, meanwhile, was unbeaten on 59 off 44, with one four and three sixes. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a rather quick start but tapered off, with the latter eventually falling for a 39-ball 36. Kohli and Suryakumar's recovery effort propelled India to 192/2.

For Hong Kong, Babar Hayat top-scored with 41 while Kinchit Shah made 30. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan got one wicket each.

