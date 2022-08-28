Hardik, Bhuvneshwar restrict Pakistan to 147 in high-voltage encounter

Sports

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Hardik, Bhuvneshwar restrict Pakistan to 147 in high-voltage encounter

Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani smashed a few lusty blows towards the end to stretch the total to 147. Pakistan scored 33 off their final three. 

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Hardik, Bhuvneshwar restrict Pakistan to 147 in high-voltage encounter

India's short-ball ploy caught Pakistan by surprise as they failed to score a substantial total in the first innings against arch rivals India in the first Group B encounter. Hardik Pandya was at his glorious best with the ball, so was Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Pandya returned a brilliant three for 25 in his four overs. He got good support from his fellow paceman - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh - and restricted Pakistan to 147.

Mohammad Rizwan (42 off 41) was the top-scorer for Pakistan but his strike-rate was on the lower side, hurting the side's chances. Skipper Babar (10) and Fakhar Zaman (10) couldn't live up to the expectations and both of them fell victim to short balls. In fact, India got as many as five wickets off short balls. 

Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) tried through the middle overs to up the ante but was undone by a superb catch behind the stumps by Dinesh Karthik. 

Bhuvneshwar, who dismissed Babar Azam, finished with excellent figures of four for 24.

Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani smashed a few lusty blows towards the end to stretch the total to 147. Pakistan scored 33 off their final three. 

Cricket

Asia Cup Cricket 2022 / India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

11h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

9h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

15h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

2h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

4h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay