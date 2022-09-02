Bangladesh fail to hold their nerves, get knocked out of Asia Cup

It was so close, yet so far for Bangladesh. Sri Lanka registered the highest successful chase in the history of Asia Cup T20 and progressed to the Super Four stage of the tournament. Sri Lanka chased down 184 with four balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

Bangladesh bowled four no-balls and eight wides compared to Sri Lanka's tally of zero which proved to be the difference.

Asitha Fernando, Sri Lanka's number ten, became the unlikely hero with an impactful 10 off three balls to seal the match for them. Dasun Shanaka's 45 and Kusal Mendis' chancey fifty were crucial as well.

Bangladesh opted for a completely new opening combination as both Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim got left out. Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, both returning to the XI after long hiatuses, were sent to open the innings. While it was a forgettable affair for Sabbir, Miraz made the most of it. He showed great intent and found boundaries in the powerplay.

Miraz put on quite an exhibition of boundary-hitting. The right-hander smashed a six down the ground, one behind the wicket, a four off a straight drive and one over cover. Bangladesh's powerplay score was 55 for one, their highest against a higher-ranked team in the last three years.

Miraz got himself dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga while attempting a slog-sweep right after the powerplay ended. Miraz made a breezy 26-ball-38.

Shakib Al Hasan, in at three, struggled to time the ball initially but found a bit of momentum with three consecutive fours. But the Bangladesh captain, like the previous match, got out bowled to an off-spinner. He made 24 off 22. Bangladesh were 87 for four in the 11th over when he got out.

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah stitched together a timely 57-run partnership off 6.1 overs where the former did the bulk of the scoring. Afif struck four fours and two maximums en route to his brilliant 39 off 22 balls.

Two set batters - Afif and Mahmudullah (27 off 22) - got out in a space of three deliveries and Bangladesh were 147 for six in 17.1 overs. But Mosaddek Hossain carried his form from the previous match and smashed Wanindu Hasaranga for two fours to regain the momentum.

Asitha Fernando conceded 17 runs in the last over as Taskin Ahmed hit a six over extra cover and Mosaddek smashed two fours. Bangladesh scored 60 off the last five overs and finished at 183 for seven. Mosaddek was unbeaten on 24 off nine with the help of four boundaries.

Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne got two wickets each but the former went for more than ten runs an over.

After a slow start (13/0 off three overs), Sri Lanka got a bit of momentum by taking 13 and 18 off Taskin and Shakib respectively. Ebadot Hossain came in and knocked over Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka with short balls. Kusal Mendis, who got a reprieve in the second over, could have been dismissed in the seventh over by Mahedi Hasan had he not overstepped.

Ebadot struck again in his next over, again with a short delivery. Taskin Ahmed took a brilliant catch to send back Danushka Gunathilaka. Sri Lanka were 67 for three in the 8th over. Mendis was third time lucky as he edged the ball to Mushfiqur Rahim but no one heard any sound.

Short-pitched bowling did the trick again for Bangladesh as Taskin removed the in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the next over. The southpaw ramped the ball straight to Mohammad Naim's throat at deep third man.

At halfway stage, Sri Lanka required 104 off 10 overs with six wickets in hand.

Ebadot, who got three in his first two overs, saw the other side of the coin. He gave away 22 runs in the 13th over and Bangladesh's chance of winning took a beating.

Mustafizur returned to bowl the 15th over and removed the well-set Kusal Mendis. He got at least five reprieves in his 60 off 37. Sri Lanka needed 47 off the last five with Hasaranga and Shanaka in the middle.

Hasaranga was sent back by Taskin in the 16th over as Mahedi Hasan took a good catch in the deep.

Sri Lanka lost their captain Shanaka (45 off 33) in the 18th over when they still needed 26 off 13. Mahedi Hasan accounted for the wicket.

The match swung like a pendulum either way many times towards the back end. Ebadot bowled an eventful penultimate over that involved two fours, a no-ball, a run-out that Shakib affected to send back Karunaratne. Sri Lanka needed eight off the last over bowled by Mahedi Hasan.

But Asitha Fernando's boundary off the second ball of the final over sealed the deal for Sri Lanka. They won by two wickets with four balls remaining.