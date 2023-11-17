Pakistan team director Hafeez to serve as coach for tour of Australia and New Zealand

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 02:54 pm

Related News

Pakistan team director Hafeez to serve as coach for tour of Australia and New Zealand

Hafeez will also be serving as a coach and he will be consulted when the PCB appoints the new support staff of the team for the forthcoming tours.

Hindustan Times
17 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 02:54 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez will also be serving as a coach and he will be consulted when the PCB appoints the new support staff of the team for the forthcoming tours to Australia and New Zealand.

"I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Cricket Team. I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility," Hafeez said.

"But, I am committed to work collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute to the team's success. Together, we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans," Hafeez added in a statement released by the board.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is the first time that the board has named a director for the national team.

In 2019, the PCB had appointed Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach and chief selector with absolute powers. However, after a year, he stepped down from the post of chief selector.

Besides Hafeez, the PCB on Wednesday also appointed Shan Masood as the new Test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 team skipper. The board added that the captain for the one-day format would be decided later.

The decisions came after Zaka met with outgoing captain Babar Azam and the Pakistan team management in Lahore to hear from them the reasons for the team's poor show in the Asia Cup and World Cup, where the side failed to move beyond the league stage.

Babar, after the meeting, announced his resignation as captain on his social media account, having rejected an offer by the PCB to just lead the side in red-ball cricket. He was appointed the skipper in 2019.

Hafeez was also called by the board chairman to discuss any changes in the squad ahead of the World Cup. Although he and Misbah-ul-Haq had suggested some changes, Babar and former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq rejected them, insisting on retaining the same players.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket last year in January.

Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

10h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

23h | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

22h | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

3h | Tech Talk