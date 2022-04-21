Pacer Ebadot Hossain out of DPL

Ebadot Hossain joined Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) right after his return to the country from South Africa. He picked up a three-for in his first match. But he sustained an injury in his second match and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Ebadot was smashed between two fingers while bowling against Rupganj Tigers. He may need stitches, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury. As a result, he will miss the remaining matches of the tournament.

"There is a rupture between two fingers of his right hand. He has been sent to Ever Care [Hospital]. The doctor will decide how many stitches he will need. When he can return depends on that," Dr. Chowdhury said.

The BCB's chief physician mentioned that Ebadot will be fit for the Sri Lanka series next month. "For now, I think he will need seven days to recover. I don't think he will face any problem in participating in the Sri Lanka series."

Bangladesh might miss the services of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam in the series because of injuries.