Pacer Ebadot Hossain out of DPL

Sports

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Pacer Ebadot Hossain out of DPL

The BCB's chief physician mentioned that Ebadot will be fit for the Sri Lanka series next month.

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 05:19 pm
Pacer Ebadot Hossain out of DPL

Ebadot Hossain joined Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) right after his return to the country from South Africa. He picked up a three-for in his first match. But he sustained an injury in his second match and has been ruled out of the tournament. 

Ebadot was smashed between two fingers while bowling against Rupganj Tigers. He may need stitches, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury. As a result, he will miss the remaining matches of the tournament. 

"There is a rupture between two fingers of his right hand. He has been sent to Ever Care [Hospital]. The doctor will decide how many stitches he will need. When he can return depends on that," Dr. Chowdhury said.

The BCB's chief physician mentioned that Ebadot will be fit for the Sri Lanka series next month. "For now, I think he will need seven days to recover. I don't think he will face any problem in participating in the Sri Lanka series."

Bangladesh might miss the services of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam in the series because of injuries. 

Cricket

Ebadot Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home