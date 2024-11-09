Ebadot Hossain set to return after 16-month injury setback

Ebadot Hossain is poised to return to competitive cricket after a challenging 16-month injury break, a comeback that many fans have awaited.

The Sylhet-born pacer will represent his home division against Khulna in the National Cricket League on 11 November at Cox's Bazar Academy Ground. Known for his fierce pace and dedication, Ebadot's return strengthens Sylhet's bowling lineup, which already boasts national talents like Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Reflecting on his return, Ebadot thanked his supporters and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) personnel for their consistent encouragement during his recovery. In a heartfelt post, he shared, "After 16 months, I am starting my cricket journey again. I want to thank my family, friends, and the BCB physios and trainers who stood by me. Keep me in your prayers."

Ebadot's dedication to Test cricket has been evident, particularly in memorable performances like Bangladesh's historic Test win in Mount Maunganui, where he led the pace attack with an inspiring spell. His presence in red-ball cricket is especially significant, as he has shown an affinity for performing under pressure, making an impression on cricket fans worldwide.

Sylhet's position at the top of the NCL table reflects its strong season so far, with two wins and a draw from three rounds, yet Khulna remains a formidable opponent, also unbeaten with one win and two draws. This match not only holds importance for Sylhet's title hopes but also marks an essential step in Ebadot's cricket journey, as he seeks to regain his form and fitness on the domestic stage.

With Ebadot back in the lineup, Sylhet's bowling squad gains an edge that could make a real difference in the high-stakes battle against Khulna. Fans of Bangladesh cricket will be keenly watching to see how the "Sylheti Rocket" fares in his return, hoping he can reignite the fire that first caught the world's attention.