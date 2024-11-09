Ebadot Hossain set to return after 16-month injury setback

Sports

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 01:52 pm

Related News

Ebadot Hossain set to return after 16-month injury setback

Known for his fierce pace and dedication, Ebadot's return strengthens Sylhet’s bowling lineup, which already boasts national talents like Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 01:52 pm
Ebadot Hossain set to return after 16-month injury setback

Ebadot Hossain is poised to return to competitive cricket after a challenging 16-month injury break, a comeback that many fans have awaited.

The Sylhet-born pacer will represent his home division against Khulna in the National Cricket League on 11 November at Cox's Bazar Academy Ground. Known for his fierce pace and dedication, Ebadot's return strengthens Sylhet's bowling lineup, which already boasts national talents like Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Reflecting on his return, Ebadot thanked his supporters and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) personnel for their consistent encouragement during his recovery. In a heartfelt post, he shared, "After 16 months, I am starting my cricket journey again. I want to thank my family, friends, and the BCB physios and trainers who stood by me. Keep me in your prayers."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ebadot's dedication to Test cricket has been evident, particularly in memorable performances like Bangladesh's historic Test win in Mount Maunganui, where he led the pace attack with an inspiring spell. His presence in red-ball cricket is especially significant, as he has shown an affinity for performing under pressure, making an impression on cricket fans worldwide.

Sylhet's position at the top of the NCL table reflects its strong season so far, with two wins and a draw from three rounds, yet Khulna remains a formidable opponent, also unbeaten with one win and two draws. This match not only holds importance for Sylhet's title hopes but also marks an essential step in Ebadot's cricket journey, as he seeks to regain his form and fitness on the domestic stage.

With Ebadot back in the lineup, Sylhet's bowling squad gains an edge that could make a real difference in the high-stakes battle against Khulna. Fans of Bangladesh cricket will be keenly watching to see how the "Sylheti Rocket" fares in his return, hoping he can reignite the fire that first caught the world's attention.

Cricket

Ebadot Hossain / NCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

5h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

20h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

21h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

3h | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

18h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

20h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

23h | Videos