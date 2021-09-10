No question of forfeiting, 5th Test has only been called off: BCCI VP Shukla

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said there is 'no question of forfeiting' the fifth Test, confirming that the final match of the India-England series, which was slated to begin on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester has been cancelled as of now.

"There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," Shukla told ANI.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," he added.

Shukla further added the Indian and England cricket boards are negotiating whether this Test match can be played at another alternate date.

"Those negotiations are taking place," he said when asked about the future of the Manchester Test match as it is a part of the World Test Championship."

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably," he said.

The confusion regarding the fifth Test reached its peak when ECB in an official release, while confirming that cancellation of the fifth Test due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp, also announced that India had 'forfeited' the match. The announcement led to speculations whether the series will now be deemed as 2-2 instead of India's lead of 2-1.

However, minutes later, the ECB retracted a part of the statement that stated India would 'forfeit' the final Test.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," ECB said in a statement.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled.

However, there were no Covid-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler had said everything is fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game before the match was cancelled on Friday.