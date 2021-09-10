No question of forfeiting, 5th Test has only been called off: BCCI VP Shukla

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 03:49 pm

Related News

No question of forfeiting, 5th Test has only been called off: BCCI VP Shukla

Shukla further added the Indian and England cricket boards are negotiating whether this Test match can be played at another alternate date.

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 03:49 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said there is 'no question of forfeiting' the fifth Test, confirming that the final match of the India-England series, which was slated to begin on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester has been cancelled as of now. 

"There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," Shukla told ANI.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," he added.

Shukla further added the Indian and England cricket boards are negotiating whether this Test match can be played at another alternate date.

"Those negotiations are taking place," he said when asked about the future of the Manchester Test match as it is a part of the World Test Championship." 

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably," he said. 

The confusion regarding the fifth Test reached its peak when ECB in an official release, while confirming that cancellation of the fifth Test due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp, also announced that India had 'forfeited' the match. The announcement led to speculations whether the series will now be deemed as 2-2 instead of India's lead of 2-1. 

However, minutes later, the ECB retracted a part of the statement that stated India would 'forfeit' the final Test.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," ECB said in a statement.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled.

However, there were no Covid-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler had said everything is fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game before the match was cancelled on Friday. 

Cricket

India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

20h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

20h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

20h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds