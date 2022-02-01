No Man UTD, City or Real Madrid in the 10 biggest spenders of January transfer window 2022

The January transfer window has closed, with teams scrambling until the final hours before the deadline to get deals over the line.

Clubs naturally wait until the last few days to do business in order to strike the best deal possible, or possibly out of desperation, and so there were transfers being completed until the last minute possible.

Usually, the big clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City top the table in terms of spending millions for players, but the 2022 Winter Transfer Window was different.

Newcastle were always going to spend some of their Saudi millions in January, and although it probably hasn't been as successful a window as they would have liked, they have still spent more than anyone else, over €100 million on Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Prior to deadline day, the biggest spending club in the world in the January transfer window was Juventus, who recently splurged €75m on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Arsenal were also interested in the Serbian, but the Bianconeri won the race for his signature with a big-money bid. The Italian giants also signed Denis Zakaria.

In third is Barcelona, who have managed to secure the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €65. The Blaugrana, who are in a terrible state financially, have managed to afford the deal due to the low up front payment, while the departure of Philippe Coutinho has freed up some funds.

On deadline day, they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal and previously brought in Adama Traore on loan from Wolves.

In fourth is Liverpool thanks to one massive deal, as they signed Luis Diaz from Porto.

In fifth is Everton, who have spent €37.5m on two new full-backs in Nathan Paterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko, previously of Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv. On deadline day, Frank Lampard was confirmed as manager, with Donny van de Beek arriving on loan and Dele Alli for free with significant add-ons.

They received most of that money back, however, as Aston Villa spent €30m to sign Lucas Digne, who had fell out with previous manager Rafa Benitez.

Aston Villa enjoyed a very positive transfer window, signing the aforementioned Digne and Coutinho. They spent the seventh-highest amount on transfers in January, with Calum Chambers and Robin Olsen also arriving on loan.

In eighth is Tottenham, who waited until deadline day to make their moves. Rodrigo Bentancur was signed on a permanent basis from Juventus, while his team-mate Dejan Kulusevski also joined on loan for a fee. There is the option to make that deal permanent, too.

Fiorentina have spent some of the Vlahovic money to bolster their squad as Jonathan Ikone has arrived from Lille and Arthur Cabral from Basel for €14m each.

In 10th is Watford, who have spent to try and avoid relegation. They have brought in Samid (Udinese) Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Edo Kayembe (Eupen), Hassane Kamara (Nice), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) and Yaser Asprilla (Envigado) for a combined outlay of €24m.