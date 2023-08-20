New Zealand rebound to claim T20I series win over UAE

Will Young made 56 and Mark Chapman (51) hit his second successive half-century to guide New Zealand to a total of 166-5 after they were put in to bat.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand bounced back from their shock loss to the United Arab Emirates to win the third and final T20 in Dubai on Sunday by 32 runs to clinch the series.

The UAE had romped to a seven-wicket win on Saturday to register their first victory over New Zealand in any format, but the hosts slumped to 53-5 in pursuit of 167 in the finale.

Aayan Afzal Khan, the 17-year-old who starred with the ball in the second match, put up spirited resistance with 42 off 36 balls but the run rate ultimately proved too steep for the UAE.

Left-arm medium pace bowler Ben Lister claimed 3-35, including the wickets of captain Muhammad Waseem and Aayan, and effected a run out as the UAE ended well short on 134-7.

Will Young made 56 and Mark Chapman (51) hit his second successive half-century to guide New Zealand to a total of 166-5 after they were put in to bat.

Seamer Junaid Siddique removed both Young and Chapman after earlier dismissing opener Tim Seifert, to finish with 3-26 as the pick of the UAE bowlers.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

