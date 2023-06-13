NBA finals player of the match Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate

Sports

Reuters
13 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 08:38 pm

Related News

NBA finals player of the match Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate

Jokic capped a dominating postseason performance by pouring in 28 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 at a seething Ball Arena to claim the best-of-seven Finals 4-1.

Reuters
13 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 08:38 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A day after Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Serbia had another sporting hero to celebrate on Monday when Nikola Jokic was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after leading the Denver Nuggets to a first championship.

Jokic capped a dominating postseason performance by pouring in 28 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 at a seething Ball Arena to claim the best-of-seven Finals 4-1.

"It's got to be," smiled Jokic, when asked if this was the golden era for Serbian athletes. "Sport is something in Serbia that put us in front of everybody.

"Now we have Djokovic, probably the best ever, and now we have an NBA championship.

"I think it is a very good moment to be a Serbian."

Djokovic stormed to his third title at Roland Garros on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with his 23 majors.

Jokic was the clear choice to win the Bill Russell Trophy as the NBA Finals MVP after the Serbian big man averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

"I think if you want to be a success you need to be bad, then you need to be good, then when you are good you need to figure it out," said Jokic, whose trophy case also includes two NBA MVP Awards.

"There are these steps you need to fill, there are no shortcuts.

"It's journey and I'm glad I am part of that journey."

The 41st pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Jokic becomes the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP and the first player drafted outside of the top 15 to win the award.

"I watched Jokic come in early and work and I think he's been described as a chubby teenager," said Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke after accepting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

"But they underestimated his resolve and his work ethic. He's an unbelievable player.

"I've watched a lot of basketball, played a lot of basketball, Jokic is unbelievable."

Others

Basketball / NBA / Nikola Jokic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

6h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

7h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

3h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

3h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'