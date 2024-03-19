Mustafizur reaches Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 07:08 pm

Mustafizur reaches Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

CSK will be Mustafizur’s fifth IPL side, having previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 07:08 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has reached Chennai ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Mustafizur will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament. 

"Excited and Looking forward to my new assignment. Heading to Chennai for IPL 2024. Keep me in your prayers so that I can deliver my best," the fast bowler wrote on Facebook while leaving the country. Mustafizur confirmed his arrival in India through another Facebook post hours later.

Mustafizur was included in Bangladesh's XI for the third ODI against Sri Lanka where he bowled decently and picked up two wickets. However, he couldn't bowl his full quota of ten overs because he was stretchered off the field after suffering from cramps.

CSK will be Mustafizur's fifth IPL side, having previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. 

MS Dhoni's team will start their campaign on 22 March against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mustafizur might make it into the XI on Chennai's slow deck as CSK's designated death bowler Matheesha Pathirana is out injured.

