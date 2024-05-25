Mushfiqur, Miraz join Bangladesh Tigers camp

Mushfiqur Rahim, former Bangladesh captain and no longer part of the T20 squad, along with have been included in the Bangladesh Tigers' practice camp.

Mohammad Saifuddin was originally added to the squad but the all-rounder has requested for a leave to spend time with his wife who is expecting.

Both Miraz and Saifuddin were overlooked from the T20 World Cup squad, which was announced earlier. The tournament is set to begin in the USA and West Indies next month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated in a media release that the camp, starting on May 26th in Mirpur, will focus on skill and strategic training for 21 players.

Along with Musfhqiur and Miraz, the squad also includes players like Taijul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nayeem Hasan, Mominul Haque and Nurul Hasan Sohan.

The squad, chosen by the national team selection panel, combines experienced and emerging players. The camp aims to refine players' techniques and mental preparation for upcoming challenges.

Training sessions will be held in phases across multiple locations, including Sylhet and Chittagong.

Bangladesh Tigers, a specialized unit, consists of players who stand just around the national team. Formation of this squad aims to provide them with top-tier facilities, ensuring their readiness for any upcoming challenges.

Bangladesh Tigers squad: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmud, Musfik Hasan, Nahid Rana, Rejaur Rahman Raja.