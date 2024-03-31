Mohit, Miller steer Gujarat to IPL win over Hyderabad

Sports

AFP
31 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:33 pm

Related News

Mohit, Miller steer Gujarat to IPL win over Hyderabad

Gujarat restricted Hyderabad to 162-8, a total they overhauled with seven wickets and five balls to spare at their home Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

AFP
31 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:33 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mohit Sharma's bowling figures of 3-25 and an unbeaten 44 by David Miller powered Gujarat Titans to their second IPL win with a thrashing of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Gujarat restricted Hyderabad to 162-8, a total they overhauled with seven wickets and five balls to spare at their home Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins came to the venue with happy memories after he led Australia to an ODI World Cup triumph at the 132,000-capacity stadium last year, but this time, the home team ruled.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Winning two matches at home is great, two more to go and then we go on the road," Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill said.

Gill added, "Credit to the bowlers to restrict them. Everyone knows their roles in terms of batting or bowling...Miller's gotten in form too."

Gill made 36 to add to his team's attacking start after fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha smashed a 13-ball 25 and set up the chase.

Sai Sudarshan then came in as impact substitute in place of Mohit and put on a key 64-run third-wicket stand with fellow left-hander Miller, who struggled in the middle with his running and Gill said it was "just a cramp, I think".

Sudarshan fell for 45 off Cummins but Miller stood firm to steer the team home with Vijay Shankar at the other end in an unbeaten stand of 30.

Gujarat needed 49 from the last 30 balls before Miller and Sudarshan smashed Mayank Markande in a 24-run 16th over to ease into the chase.

Mohit, 35, set up victory with his medium-pace bowling as he struck three times including the key wicket of Abhishek Sharma, who made 29 off 20 balls.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan made his presence felt when he bowled Heinrich Klaasen, who trudged back to the pavilion after his 13-ball 24.

"Good match but we got 10-15 less," said Cummins. "They bowled well. Losing a couple of wickets meant we couldn't get a batter not making fifty plus."

Hyderabad, who won their only title in 2016 under David Warner, suffered their second loss in three matches.

Cricket

Gujarat Titans / Sunrisers Hyderabad / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

3h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

4h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

1h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

2h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

6m | Videos
What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

3h | Videos