Miraz has been an unsung hero of Bangladesh cricket: Mashrafe

Sports

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Miraz has been an unsung hero of Bangladesh cricket: Mashrafe

Miraz's versatility was further evident in his recent century as an opener against Afghanistan in the Asian Games and an unbeaten 67 in the World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 06:51 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has showered accolades on Bangladesh's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, describing him as a 'complete package' and an 'unsung hero' in their cricket journey. Mashrafe, a cricketing icon in Bangladesh, commended Mehidy's batting flexibility and highlighted his remarkable feat of scoring ODI hundreds at No.8 or lower last year.

Miraz's versatility was further evident in his recent century as an opener against Afghanistan in the Asian Games and an unbeaten 67 in the World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Despite Miraz's capabilities, Mashrafe opted for Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim as the opening batters for the upcoming mega event on Indian soil.

"Miraz is a complete package as the management trusts him to bat at any position and he bowls 10 overs. And it's not in the last two to three months; it has been over the last two years," Mashrafe acknowledged.

While expressing his strategic choices, Mashrafe emphasized Litton and Tanzid Tamim as the specialist openers, with Mehidy providing a versatile option. He credited Miraz as an unsung hero for consistently scoring runs in various batting positions. Mashrafe suggested that Litton and Tanzid don't need to perform in every match but should focus on delivering their best cricket in key games.

In a call to Bangladesh's batters, Mashrafe, who last played international cricket in March 2020, urged them to capitalize on flat pitches in the World Cup and convert their starts into significant contributions.

"Tanzid has played well as an opener in the recent past and handled spin well against the Afghans. Hence, the management could send him to open against Afghanistan. The top order will be challenged overall, but given the flat wickets in India, if the batters can carry on after good starts, it will help the team," Mashrafe advised.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Mehidy Hasan Miraz / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

51m | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

6h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

1h | TBS World
Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

21m | TBS Entertainment
Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

6h | TBS Economy
How to make lemon mint juice?

How to make lemon mint juice?

2h | TBS Food