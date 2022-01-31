Miraz decides to continue with Chattogram Challengers, but no more captaincy

The all-rounder himself confirmed the matter in a press conference on Sunday where the team owner K. M. Rifatuzzaman was also present.

Photo: Chattogram Challengers
Photo: Chattogram Challengers

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is playing for the Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), decided to leave the team after he was stripped of his captaincy just three hours before their match against Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday. He even came out of the hotel for a 5:45 pm flight to Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. But after a whole day of drama and discussions, Miraz decided to continue with the franchise team but he will not do the captaincy any further even if asked by the team.

The all-rounder himself confirmed the matter in a press conference on Sunday where the team owner K. M. Rifatuzzaman was also present.

"If the team offers me the captaincy right now, honestly speaking, I will not accept it. I will play as a player only," Miraz said.

But Miraz ensured he will give his best for the team whenever the team needs him on the field. 

"But I will try to perform and hope the team plays well. The team expects good cricket from me, I was having a good patch and I will try to continue," he added.

Team owner Rifatuzzaman thinks this unwanted situation was created only because of miscommunication between Miraz and the team management. Even he was unaware of the fact that Miraz had no idea of this captaincy change until the matchday against Sylhet. 

"There were some miscommunications. It could have been solved if either party said anything earlier. We are now trying to solve the problem through discussion," Rifatuzzaman said.

The Challengers were having a great time in the ongoing BPL season. They are currently on top of the table and Miraz's removal from the captaincy came as a real shock to Miraz and everyone else. 

The Chattogram team had a training session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Miraz did not go to the field or practice with the team as he thought he was insulted by the team's action.

Rather, he confirmed the ticket for the 5:30 pm flight to Dhaka. Miraz left the Peninsula Hotel in Chattogram at around 4:15 pm for the airport with his wife and children.

Later, Hirak, the logistics manager of Chattogram, came downstairs to take Miraz upstairs for a chat. Miraz still told his wife and children to wait for him in the car they were waiting. A few moments later Hirak took Miraz's wife and children upstairs with him.  After that, the team management sat for a discussion with Miraz and eventually decided to stay.

It was said by Chattogram's chief operating officer Syed Yasir Alam on Saturday that Miraz was stripped of his captaincy according to the suggestions of Paul Nixon who himself left the team on Friday for his County duty. However, Miraz, who was on his way to Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, said he did not want to play for Chattogram mostly because of Yasir Alam's misconduct and claimed that Yasir was the main culprit behind all these dramas. 

Chattogram play Comilla Victorians next as the table-toppers lock horns on Monday.

