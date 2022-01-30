Drama ensues over Miraz leaving Chattogram Challengers

Photo: Shanto Mahmud/TBS
Photo: Shanto Mahmud/TBS

The Chattogram Challengers led by MehidyHasan Miraz looked like a happy family from the beginning of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Under his leadership, Chattogram won two of their first four matches. But suddenly everything changed. He was abruptly removed from the captaincy. Miraz couldn't accept the decision and that is why he decided to leave the team hotel and return to Dhaka on Sunday.

Chattogram coach Paul Nixon also returned to his country on Friday before the match against Sylhet Sunrisers. Even after leaving the team, he has been in regular contact with Chattogram team management.

Even the captain was changed as per his instructions, said Syed Yasir Alam, Chattogram's chief operating officer on Saturday. However, Miraz, who was on his way to Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, said he did not want to play for Chattogram mostly because of Yasir Alam's misconduct.

Miraz thought his removal from the captaincy was insulting. That is why Miraz decided to return to Dhaka. He has also informed the matter to BCB.

However, the Bangladeshi all-rounder mentioned his mother's illness in a letter sent to BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

The Chattogram team had a training session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Miraz did not go to the field or practice with the team.

Rather, he confirmed the ticket for the 5:30 pm flight to Dhaka. Miraz left the Peninsula Hotel in Chattogram at around 4:15 pm for the airport with his wife and children.

Later, Hirak, the logistics manager of Chattogram, came downstairs to take Miraz upstairs for a chat. Miraz still told his wife and children to wait for him in the car they were waiting. A few moments later Hirak took Miraz's wife and children upstairs with him.  After that, the team management sat for a discussion with Miraz.

"I was told (about the removal from captaincy) just three hours before the game against Sylhet. I had no problem with that. I only wanted to know the reason behind such a decision. I wanted to know what I did wrong in the first four matches as captain. This is an insult to the player," an angry Miraz told The Business Standard (TBS)

"I don't think I have any complaints about the owner. The owner is a very good man. The coach is gone, I heard he said a lot about me before he left. He (Paul Nixon) called me today. We talked for about 30 minutes. He didn't tell me anything like what I've heard from the management. But I have been told that the coach had his say in making the decision,' he added.

Miraz's biggest objection to Chattogram chief operating officer Yasir Alam. He thinks that there is no playing condition in Chattogram due to Yasir's amateur behaviour. 

"Yasir is the biggest culprit," Miraz claimed.

"I see that he is always busy. If he's in the team I will not play. If Yasir is not there, then I will play for the team," Miraz concluded.

chattogram challengers / Mehidy Hasan Miraz / BPL 2022

