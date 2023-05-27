Messi urges Barcelona to sign two World Cup-winning Argentina teammates

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

Messi urges Barcelona to sign two World Cup-winning Argentina teammates

Recently, EL Nacional revealed that Messi also wants his fellow countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes to join him in Catalonia. Di Maria is set to leave Juventus after his season as his contract will expire. Meanwhile, Paredes has spent the season on loan at Juventus from PSG, and doesn't want to return back to France.

Hindustan Times
27 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 05:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi could finally return to FC Barcelona, with his contract with PSG ending on June 30. The 35-year-old left his boyhood club in August 2022, as the club couldn't come to an agreement with La Liga's financial rules.

According to reports, Barcelona are once again trying to get Messi back and are doing everything possible for his return.

Reportedly, the club also recently carried out an internal economic report, which proved that Messi's return would be very profitable for all parties involved. The report revealed that his return would be worth 230 million Euros per year, out of which 150 million Euros would come from new sponsors, while 80 million Euros would come from ticket sales.

Also, while Camp Nou undergoes renovation, the club will use the Montjuic Stadium next season. Meanwhile, Messi's yearly reported salary is 25 million Euros, and with other expenses, the report reveals that the club could make a profit of 100 million Euros overall.

Recently, EL Nacional revealed that Messi also wants his fellow countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes to join him in Catalonia. Di Maria is set to leave Juventus after his season as his contract will expire. Meanwhile, Paredes has spent the season on loan at Juventus from PSG, and doesn't want to return back to France.

Messi's return would be a huge boost to Barcelona's Champions League ambitions.

This season, he has an average of goals and assists greater than those of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Messi is also rumoured to have agreed a deal with Saudi club Al-Hilal, which see a potential showdown between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The offer is said to be worth 350 million Euros, but Al-Hilal have denied such a move and so has Messi's father and agent Jorge.

Football

Lionel Messi / FC Barcelona / Angel Di Maria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

8h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

3h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty