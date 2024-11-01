Leo Messi rules out coaching but remains unsure of his future path

In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano for '433,' Leo Messi opened up about his thoughts on the future, especially when it comes to a post-playing career.

"I wouldn't like to be a coach," Messi stated firmly, "but I'm still not sure what I would like to do in the future." Reflecting on how he views life after football, Messi admitted he's now more focused on the present than ever before, saying, "I value much more than before everything I do on a day-to-day basis, so I just think about playing, training, and having fun."

The 2026 World Cup is another big question looming for Messi, but he remains non-committal, leaving the possibility open without feeling pressure.

"The truth is, I don't know. I've been asked several times, especially in Argentina," he revealed. For now, his priority is to finish this season strong and then go into a full pre-season, something he missed last year due to extensive travel. "From there, I want to see what happens, to realise how I feel," he added.

Reflecting on Inter Miami's season, Messi highlighted the progress they've made but admitted there's room for improvement. "We were happy and celebrated the achievement, because it was something difficult and important to win the regular season," he noted, adding, "We had many very silly mistakes during the year that we can avoid, and in these playoffs, they can cost us elimination."

Messi considers Miami a title contender but acknowledges the playoffs will be competitive. "I think we are one of the favourites. There are also tough teams that are not going to give us anything, but I think the other teams also respect us."

Messi remains excited about Inter Miami's ambitions, which he believes have no limits. "The club does not set limits, that is the philosophy," he said.

"This was demonstrated by everything they have done so far. We have to keep growing in order to be great within the MLS and, why not, within the world."

As he enjoys the present, Messi is content leaving his future open. Coaching may not be in the cards, but for now, his focus remains on the pitch, day by day.