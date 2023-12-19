Messi to face boyhood club Newell's in friendly

Sports

AFP
19 December, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 09:36 am

Related News

Messi to face boyhood club Newell's in friendly

The Major League Soccer club announced on Monday that they would host Newell's at their DRV PNK Stadium on 15 February.

AFP
19 December, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 09:36 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi is expected to line-up against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys after the Argentine team agreed to a pre-season friendly game at Inter Miami in February.

The Major League Soccer club announced on Monday that they would host Newell's at their DRV PNK Stadium on 15 February.

Newell's are based in the city of Rosario where Messi was born and grew up, playing for their youth team before moving to Spanish club Barcelona aged 13.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inter coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino also hails from the city and played for the club in three spells before returning as the team's coach in 2012.

"I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell's Old Boys means to me," Martino said.

"It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season," he added.

The fixture is the latest in a busy pre-season schedule for Miami who will kick-off the preparations by facing the El Salvador national team in San Salvador on 19 January.

The club will then play two games in Saudi Arabia, including against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, before games in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

1h | Panorama
In Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi, recycled wastewater is used for aquaculture. Many factories now use zero-discharge ETPs to be environment-friendly. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Meet the apparel producers who are staying ahead in the sustainability game

2h | Panorama
Abdullah Hil Rakib. Illustration: TBS

Could COP28 bring hope for Bangladesh's RMG industry?

2h | Panorama
The Honda CR-V Turbo is a bold-looking SUV designed to serve both city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

14h | TBS Stories
There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

16h | TBS Stories
Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

15h | TBS World