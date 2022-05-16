Mbappe says decision 'almost' made over PSG future

Sports

BSS
16 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:25 am

Related News

Mbappe says decision 'almost' made over PSG future

The waiting to see whether the 23-year-old moves to the Spanish capital or stays with PSG to help them in their protracted quest to land the Champions League "is almost over" he added.

BSS
16 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Mbappe says decision &#039;almost&#039; made over PSG future

Kylian Mbappe says he has "almost" made up his mind about whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or leave the French champions for Real Madrid.

"Yes, yes almost" he replied when quizzed about whether he had made a choice yet after picking up his third straight best player of the season award in Paris on Sunday.

The waiting to see whether the 23-year-old moves to the Spanish capital or stays with PSG to help them in their protracted quest to land the Champions League "is almost over" he added.

He plans to "announce" his decision before France play Denmark in the Nations League on June 3.

Refusing to divulge anything further despite being given ample opportunity to do so at the awards ceremony he thanked "PSG, which enabled me to be here, my teammates and coach."

He added: "My story goes on, I keep on winning, I'm never satisfied, and that's good."

Also attending the awards dinner was his PSG captain Marquinhos whose only comment on the issue keeping PSG fans and their Real counterparts awake at night was: "I hope that next season he will win this trophy again."

Last week a French newspaper reported that the French World Cup winner had agreed in principle to remain at PSG for up to another three years.

This was quickly denied by his mother.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who are in the Champions League final after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / psg / Paris Saint-Germain / real madrid / Thierry Henry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

9m | Brands
Shubhash and others like him found employment at a matka factory, located in Mymensingh district’s Haluaghat upazila. Photo: Mumit M

How matkas were saved from extinction thanks to the dried fish industry

1h | Panorama
Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

21h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

1h | Videos
Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

1h | Videos
What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

15h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists