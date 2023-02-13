Mbappe in PSG's squad for Bayern Champions League clash

13 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 09:11 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe was included in Paris St Germain's squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes after taking part in training in the last two sessions.

The France forward, who had initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained on 1 February, was on the pitch with his team mates on Sunday and Monday.

Coach Christophe Galtier on Saturday said he would take 'zero risk' with Mbappe.

Lionel Messi and influential midfielder Marco Verratti are also back from injury.

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

