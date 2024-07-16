Real Madrid to present Mbappe today in sold out Bernabeu

16 July, 2024, 06:10 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 06:36 am

Real Madrid to present Mbappe today in sold out Bernabeu

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will present Mbappe to the club's supporters at 4:00 PM BST.

16 July, 2024, 06:10 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 06:36 am
Real Madrid to present Mbappe today in sold out Bernabeu

Real Madrid are gearing up for Kylian Mbappe's official arrival at the club after the conclusion of the UEFA Euro 2024.

Champions Spain dumped France out of the elite competition before defeating England in the summit clash on Sunday.

One of the biggest clubs in world football, La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid signed Mbappe as a free agent after the Frenchman's contract expired at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Ending their years-long wait for the new Galactico, Real Madrid confirmed Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

Mbappe has penned a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

The former PSG captain signed off from the French club as their all-time top scorer with 255 goals.

The France captain claimed six Ligue 1 titles in seven seasons.

However, Mbappe failed to win a single UEFA Champions League title in Paris.

Real Madrid completed Mbappe's transfer after winning their 15th European Cup with a 2-0 win over Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley.

All you need to know about Mbappe's official presentation ceremony

Mbappe will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday.

Santiago Bernabeu has been reportedly sold out for Mbappe's official presentation ceremony.

Around 80,000 supporters will attend Mbappe's presentation in Madrid.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will present Mbappe to the club's supporters at 4:00 PM BST.

Football fans can watch the special event on Real Madrid's RM Play app.

Mbappe gets Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

The former PSG forward will receive the Cristiano Ronaldo treatment at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to AS, Mbappe will join forces with fitness coach Antonio Pintus at Real Madrid.

Pintus is credited with helping Ronaldo acquire the conditioning to continue playing competitive football even at the age of 39.

Nicknamed The Sargent, Pintus is known for his gruelling fitness sessions.

Mbappe has been handed Ronaldo's iconic jersey number 9 at Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old will feature in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup final clash with Europa League winners Atalanta.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will open their La Liga defence against Real Mallorca in August.

