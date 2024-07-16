'I will give my all,' says Mbappe at Real Madrid unveiling

Sports

AFP
16 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:28 pm

Related News

'I will give my all,' says Mbappe at Real Madrid unveiling

The France striker, who had completed his medical earlier on Tuesday morning, signed a five-year contract and was handed a No. 9 shirt by club president Florentino Perez.

AFP
16 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player in Madrid on Tuesday.

The France striker, who had completed his medical earlier on Tuesday morning, signed a five-year contract and was handed a No. 9 shirt by club president Florentino Perez.

"For years I've dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and today my dream has come true," said Mbappe. "I'm a happy boy. I'm going to give my life for this club."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

real madrid / Kylian Mbappe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Police car vandalized in Comilla

Police car vandalized in Comilla

5m | Videos
School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

20m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

2h | Videos