'I will give my all,' says Mbappe at Real Madrid unveiling
The France striker, who had completed his medical earlier on Tuesday morning, signed a five-year contract and was handed a No. 9 shirt by club president Florentino Perez.
Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player in Madrid on Tuesday.
"For years I've dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and today my dream has come true," said Mbappe. "I'm a happy boy. I'm going to give my life for this club."