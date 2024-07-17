Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2025

Reuters
17 July, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 10:47 pm

No player has won more titles with Real Madrid than Modric, who has lifted 26 trophies since he joined the Spanish giants in 2012.

Photo: Luka Modric
Photo: Luka Modric

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid which will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2025, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 won a sixth Champions League crown as well as a fourth La Liga title with Real last season.

Modric's previous contract expired at the end of the 2023-24 season but the Croatian told fans he would return next season when they were celebrating their Champions League triumph which extended Real's record to 15 European Cups.

The veteran player was widely expected to retire, especially after his long-time midfield partner Toni Kroos, 34, announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Modric also had no plans to hang up his boots on the international stage despite Croatia's early exit from the recently concluded European Championship, where they were eliminated after the group stage.

"I'd like to keep playing forever but there probably will come a time when I must hang up my boots. I'll keep playing on, but I don't know for how much longer," said Modric, who has 178 caps for Croatia.

