Mbappe admits to calling Neymar a ‘bum’

Kylian Mbappe has already been part of some controversies including his issues with Olivier Giroud, and some of his teammates in the France National Team dressing room. The young talent has yet again been a part of a controversy, and this time with his club teammate Neymar Jr.

In a bombshell interview with L'Equipe, the Frenchman has addressed the ongoing situation with the Brazilian superstar along with his future in Paris and also his status with the national team.

The Frenchman has broken his silence and in an atypical fashion has given an explosive interview in which he has outlined that he did want to join Real Madrid this summer while he has also considered taking a break from Didier Deschamps' France squad.

Most importantly, the 22-years-old Mbappe has admitted calling Neymar a "clochard", which translates as bum or tramp. This happened when he was left frustrated after his strike partner-assisted a goal to one of his other teammates but not him.

Kylian Mbappe told L'Equipe about the Neymar situation, "Yes, yes, I said it (admitting to calling Neymar a bum). Now, these are things which happen all the time in football. It just needs to be something that doesn't linger. That's why, right after, given how it blew up, I spoke to him about it. We already had a few exchanges like that in the past and it will continue because we want to win, but there shouldn't be a certain resentment. There isn't any here at all because I respect the player and the man, and I admire what he is. But that's it, I wasn't happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I didn't pass it and he wasn't happy. But there's no issue."