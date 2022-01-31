Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after United suspend him to training or matches

Sports

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 01:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 01:25 am

Posts on social media showed a woman with multiple injuries and appeared to suggest an alleged sexual assault.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, The Athletic reported.

United have also confirmed Greenwood "will not return to training or play matches until further notice" after "images and allegations" of abuse made by a woman on Sunday.

Posts on social media showed a woman with multiple injuries and appeared to suggest an alleged sexual assault.

Greater Manchester Police had said it was making "enquiries", and later confirmed an arrest had been made.

The Greater Manchester Police statement said: "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

United put out a statement on Sunday morning saying they were "aware" of the allegations.

The club then said on Sunday afternoon that "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice".

A statement issued by United read: "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman's Instagram account.

Greenwood, 20, is a United academy graduate and has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals.

United next play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

Mason Greenwood / manchester united / sexual assault / sexual assault allegations

