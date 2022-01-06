Manchester United appoints Richard Arnold as CEO
Richard Arnold said: “I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”
Manchester United confirms Ed Woodward will leave his Executive Vice-Chairman role at the end of the first month of 2022.
The Red Devils further confirm that Richard Arnold will step up to become Chief Executive a.k.a. CEO from the 1st of February 2022.
Richard Arnold said: "I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can."