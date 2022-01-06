Manchester United appoints Richard Arnold as CEO

Sports

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

Manchester United appoints Richard Arnold as CEO

Richard Arnold said: “I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 07:26 pm
Manchester United appoints Richard Arnold as CEO

Manchester United confirms Ed Woodward will leave his Executive Vice-Chairman role at the end of the first month of 2022.

The Red Devils further confirm that Richard Arnold will step up to become Chief Executive a.k.a. CEO from the 1st of February 2022.

Richard Arnold said: "I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can."

Football

Ed Woodward / manchester united / Richard Arnold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

9h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

10h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

10h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

1h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

3h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

3h | Videos
TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership