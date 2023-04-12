Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash with injury

Sports

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:02 pm

Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash with injury

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 06:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss his side's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Rashford, who is United's top scorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, grabbed the inside of his right leg after stretching for a high ball during Saturday's 2-0 home win over Everton and was taken off for the final 10 minutes.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in," United said in a statement.

"The England international's absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season... But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season."

Football

manchester united / Marcus Rashford

