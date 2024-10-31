Man City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola

31 October, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:54 pm

Man City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola

Savinho was taken off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with an apparent ankle injury, while Akanji did not start the match due to a muscular issue during the warm-up.

31 October, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:54 pm
Man City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola

Manchester City winger Savinho and defender Manuel Akanji joined the club's lengthy injury list after Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and manager Pep Guardiola said he has been left with 13 available players in his squad.

Savinho was taken off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with an apparent ankle injury, while Akanji did not start the match due to a muscular issue during the warm-up.

City are already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker while Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish have also missed recent games.

"We have 13 players (available) so we are in real difficulty. The guys that play, they finish most of them with problems and we'll see how they recover," Guardiola told reporters.

"I think we are in trouble, because in nine years we've never been in the situation with so many injuries.

"Hopefully he (Savinho) is not in danger but we will see... Akanji yesterday, I didn't know it, in the last action felt something in the muscular part of his body and today in the warm-up he didn't feel good."

City lead the Premier League by one point from Liverpool and next travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

