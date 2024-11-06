City stunned as Gyokeres leads Sporting’s 4-1 victory in Amorim’s Lisbon farewell

Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim signed off in Lisbon with a memorable comeback victory, as Sporting stunned Premier League champions Manchester City 4-1, powered by a Viktor Gyokeres hat-trick.

Sporting's evening didn't begin well, with City quickly seizing control at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Phil Foden capitalised on a defensive miscue from Hidemasa Morita to put City ahead just five minutes in.

The visitors looked set to extend their lead as the half wore on, but Sporting stayed resilient. Just before the break, Gyokeres levelled the score after a slick pass from 17-year-old Geovany Quenda allowed him to beat Ederson.

Following what appeared to be a game-changing half-time talk from Amorim, Sporting burst into action immediately after the restart.

Only 20 seconds in, Maximiliano Araujo pounced to put the hosts ahead, sparking scenes of joy from the Sporting faithful.

Four minutes later, Gyokeres doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Josko Gvardiol fouled Francisco Trincão. City's defence, weakened by injuries, had difficulty containing Pedro Gonçalves and Trincão, whose relentless attacks kept the Premier League champions on the back foot.

City's best chance for a comeback came when Erling Haaland was awarded a penalty after Ousmane Diomande handled the ball following a tackle on Bernardo Silva.

However, Haaland's strike hit the bar, sealing a quiet night for the Norwegian as Sporting held firm.

Gyokeres completed his hat-trick late on with another penalty, awarded after Matheus Nunes fouled Geny Catamo. Amorim's emphatic farewell victory over Guardiola's side leaves Sporting unbeaten and in second place in their Champions League group, while City dropped to sixth.

With his first Manchester derby now only a month away, Amorim's win over his future club's fierce rivals will no doubt fuel excitement among United fans.