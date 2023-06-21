Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan reportedly joins Barca for free

In a huge piece of news, Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo is reporting that FC Barcelona have completed the signing of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

The 32-year-old midfielder is understood to have signed his contract with the Blaugrana ahead of a Bosman transfer.

Gundogan had jumped to the top of the transfer wishlist at Barcelona following their failure to re-sign Lionel Messi. The Catalans faced intense competition from Man City, who were keen on renewing their legend, while Arsenal and clubs in Saudi Arabia also wanted him.

However, Barcelona have sealed the deal, having laid the groundwork for a deal over a period of several months now.

The report states that Gundogan has completed the signing of his contract for Barcelona in Munich, where director Mateu Alemany had flown today to get the deal done.

It is believed that the German international has inked a deal for two years with an option for an additional year. The option for the extension will be conditioned on him playing more than 50% of the matches he is available for during his second year at the club.

Gundogan's contract is understood to consist of a release clause worth €500 million, with the midfielder also completing his medicals in Germany.

RAC1 provides more details about the 32-year-old's contract, stating that the deal will run until 2026. Furthermore, Gundogan is understood to have accepted gross wages of around €9 million per year, taking a substantial pay cut compared to what he used to earn at the Etihad Stadium.

One of the main concerns in the midfielder's camp was his registration upon signing for Barcelona. But the club are confident that it will not be an issue and have provided the 32-year-old guarantees over the same.

Given the level Gundogan displayed this past season, he promises to be an exceptional signing for Barcelona. More so considering his ability to play as an interior midfielder, or in the pivot position, while his vast experience will also rub off on young talents like Pedri and Gavi.