'Luck is not favoring us': Miraz bemoans after officially getting knocked out of World Cup

Bangladesh's ICC World Cup 2023 campaign has been nothing short of a disappointment. After winning the first match against Afghanistan, they have gone on to lose six straight matches, the latest coming against Pakistan at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Bangladesh have now become the first team to be officially knocked out of the semi-final race with only two points from seven matches. All they are now looking for is to finish above eighth place to secure a place in the ICC Champions Trophy which will take place in 2025. But that too seems like a tough job to be done, if not impossible.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz bemoaned the luck is not favouring the Bangladesh side on the field in the post-match press conference.

"See, at the end of the day, luck is not also favoring us. We're all trying, everyone is trying to play well. Nobody wants to play badly. At the end of the day, we all are trying but we don't see luck in our game. Maybe our luck isn't helping us," Miraz said.

"You see, we batters, wherever we play a shot, the fielders catch the ball. They're getting caught or collected by the fielders. When we bowl, something is happening. It has never happened before. We played well in the ODI for the last three years. But I think luck is not helping us. But we believe that Bangladesh will come back," he added.

Miraz said all the team members are disappointed after a below-par campaign. But he also assured they will prepare well and give their best in the final two matches.

"Naturally, everyone feels bad when we lose. We all feel bad. But end of the day we have to accept this because it's cricket and there should be win and loss. But still, I think we have two more matches left. We will prepare for these two World Cup matches."

"See, we all are getting frustrated. Those of us who are playing are not able to play as per the expectations but we're trying to find out how we can improve," he further said.